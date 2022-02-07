Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,923,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

