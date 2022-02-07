Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

