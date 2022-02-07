StockNews.com Downgrades TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Hold

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $322.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

