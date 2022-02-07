Snap (SNAP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

2/4/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $42.00.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00.

2/4/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $93.00.

2/3/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.

1/24/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00.

1/13/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

1/11/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snap has been benefiting from improving user engagement, particularly in the 13-34-year-old demography, which is expanding its advertiser base. Strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, Discover content and Shows is driving user growth. Additionally, expanding Snap original show content, as well as new features like Spotlight, Cartoon Lens and Bitmoji for Games is expected to boost active user engagement in the near term. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Snap has been facing supply-chain issues and threat of losing advertising partners from privacy changes that Apple implemented on its iOS platform earlier this year. Increasing investments in content, AR-lenses and marketing may hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, stiff competition for ad dollars from Meta Platforms is a concern.”

12/15/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

