CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

CTMX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

