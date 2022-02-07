Reviewing TeraWulf (WULF) & Its Peers

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TeraWulf to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -57.32 TeraWulf Competitors $957.24 million -$1.78 million 15.88

TeraWulf’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TeraWulf and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf Competitors 695 3248 5006 93 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.71%. Given TeraWulf’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% TeraWulf Competitors -37.76% -1,517.34% -9.24%

Summary

TeraWulf competitors beat TeraWulf on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

