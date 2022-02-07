Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $60.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $37.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $206.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $208.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.70 million, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $192.70 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.34 and a 200 day moving average of $238.84. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

