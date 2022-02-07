Avient (AVNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

