PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

