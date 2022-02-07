Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.400-$5.600 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATO opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

