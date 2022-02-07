Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.31 ($121.70).

Shares of DG opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($99.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

