Barclays Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €6.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.42) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($7.08) to €6.25 ($7.02) in a research note on Friday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

