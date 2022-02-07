Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €9.25 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

