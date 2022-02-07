Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Archaea Energy Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Archaea Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

LFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:LFG opened at $17.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,869,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

