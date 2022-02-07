Barclays Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €10.90 Price Target

Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.25) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.31) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

