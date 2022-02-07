Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.61 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $152.72 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

