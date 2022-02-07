Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

