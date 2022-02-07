Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$20.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

ERF opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$4.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

