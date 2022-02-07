ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 53 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

