TD Securities Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.20.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$25.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

