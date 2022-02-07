Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AOGOU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 7th

Arogo Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AOGOU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 7th. Arogo Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AOGOU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AOGOU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

