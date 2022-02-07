Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.61 Million

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post $31.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $32.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $130.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.27 million to $131.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.31 million, with estimates ranging from $135.83 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

