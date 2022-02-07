Analyzing Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Samsara and NextGen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89 NextGen Healthcare 1 2 4 0 2.43

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and NextGen Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.27 $9.52 million $0.01 1,891.89

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Samsara on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

