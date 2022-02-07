Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $102.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $102.20 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $51.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

