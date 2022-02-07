GlobalFoundries (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.090-$0.130 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GFS stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.