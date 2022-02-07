Sequans Communications (SQNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SQNS stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

