National Bank Financial Downgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$624.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.