Bango (LON:BGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of Bango in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

BGO opened at GBX 185 ($2.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.33. Bango has a 12-month low of GBX 173 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 308 ($4.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £140.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00.

In related news, insider Frank Bury purchased 50,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($126,378.06).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

