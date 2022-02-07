Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $301.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2026 earnings at $25.27 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

