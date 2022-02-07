MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.