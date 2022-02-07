Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.
MFC opened at C$26.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.64.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
