Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

MFC opened at C$26.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.64.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.