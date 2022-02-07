Brokers Set Expectations for The Restaurant Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSTGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RSTGF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

