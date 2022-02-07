National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.59 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$204.29 million during the quarter.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$309,260.00. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,460. Insiders purchased 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.40%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

