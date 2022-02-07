Lundin Mining Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.33. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

