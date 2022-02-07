Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $17.55 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

