FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Reduced by Colliers Securities

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

ZEV stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.