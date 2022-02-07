FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Reduced by Colliers Securities

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

ZEV stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

