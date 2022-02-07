Pancake Bunny Price Up 45.7% Over Last Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $293,167.44 and $475,030.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00110453 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

