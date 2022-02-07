AMLT Price Tops $0.0150 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $5.90 million and $859.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMLT has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AMLT

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

