Financial Comparison: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) vs. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.35 $6.82 million N/A N/A Intuit $9.63 billion 15.99 $2.06 billion $7.56 71.96

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Intuit 20.28% 22.39% 14.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CLPS Incorporation and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 0 4 21 0 2.84

Intuit has a consensus target price of $664.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Intuit beats CLPS Incorporation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

