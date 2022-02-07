Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,204. Adient has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

