First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%.

NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.58. 2,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,110. The company has a market cap of $129.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of First United worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

