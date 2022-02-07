DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $356.00 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $356.00 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00256580 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.