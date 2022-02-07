Apron Network (APN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Apron Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $338,858.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00109983 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

