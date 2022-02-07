Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $259.60 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.32 or 0.07138571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.11 or 0.99929632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,298,825 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

