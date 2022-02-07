Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NECB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 21,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

