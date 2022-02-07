Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $154.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
