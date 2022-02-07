Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

