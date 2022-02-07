GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

EAF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,970. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

