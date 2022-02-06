Dash Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $155.92 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $109.18 or 0.00255848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,567,420 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.