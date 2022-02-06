Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

NYSE GRC traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,950. The stock has a market cap of $950.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.