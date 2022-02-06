Thorstarter (XRUNE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.75 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.21 or 0.07141996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.84 or 0.99778288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006543 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

